Reimagining Engineering Education: How Interdisciplinary learning can shape future-ready graduates

By Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University

Continuous reinvention is the key to staying relevant. Today, it has become imperative to reinvent the way engineering education has been imparted traditionally. Particularly in view of the rapid rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), scholars and students of all disciplines will be found lacking if they fail to see how these technologies can impact the evolution of their discipline. So whether one is pursuing mechanical engineering, environmental engineering, or any other branch, knowledge of AI and ML will enrich their understanding of the world around us, the complexity of the problems, and the possible solutions.

For instance, mechanical engineers are now using machine learning algorithms to design more efficient products, while civil engineers leverage AI to predict structural failures before they happen. Similarly, environmental engineers can use AI-driven models to better understand and combat climate change. The rapid pace of innovation in these fields underscores the need for students, regardless of their core discipline, to gain fluency in AI and ML.

An engineer who understands how AI can enhance predictive modeling, automation, and data-driven decision-making will have a competitive edge. Furthermore, by incorporating AI into their thinking, students can better grasp the complexity of real-world challenges, which increasingly require interdisciplinary solutions.