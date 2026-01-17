Reimagining Engineering Education: How Interdisciplinary learning can shape future-ready graduates

By Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University
Continuous reinvention is the key to staying relevant. Today, it has become imperative to reinvent the way engineering education has been imparted traditionally. Particularly in view of the rapid rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), scholars and students of all disciplines will be found lacking if they fail to see how these technologies can impact the evolution of their discipline. So whether one is pursuing mechanical engineering, environmental engineering, or any other branch, knowledge of AI and ML will enrich their understanding of the world around us, the complexity of the problems, and the possible solutions.
For instance, mechanical engineers are now using machine learning algorithms to design more efficient products, while civil engineers leverage AI to predict structural failures before they happen. Similarly, environmental engineers can use AI-driven models to better understand and combat climate change. The rapid pace of innovation in these fields underscores the need for students, regardless of their core discipline, to gain fluency in AI and ML.
An engineer who understands how AI can enhance predictive modeling, automation, and data-driven decision-making will have a competitive edge. Furthermore, by incorporating AI into their thinking, students can better grasp the complexity of real-world challenges, which increasingly require interdisciplinary solutions.
In addition to mastering AI and ML, it is essential that engineers broaden their educational experience by engaging with subjects outside their primary discipline. One such area is communication. While technical expertise is paramount, it is equally important for engineers to be able to communicate complex ideas clearly to diverse stakeholders, be it fellow engineers, policymakers, or the general public. Engineers today must be able to convey their ideas effectively, whether through reports, presentations, or collaborative projects.
For instance, when an engineer works on the development of a renewable energy solution, their technical prowess will be vital, but the ability to engage with policymakers, understand regulatory landscapes, and communicate the benefits of their solution to the wider public is equally important. Thus, the inclusion of courses in communication, ethics, leadership, and even entrepreneurship is crucial to building well-rounded engineers.
What is more, interdisciplinary education enriches the engineering curriculum by fostering creativity and improving problem-solving abilities. When students are exposed to multiple disciplines, they begin to think more holistically. For example, a mechanical engineer learning about AI might see new ways to apply automation to existing designs, whereas a chemical engineer exposed to environmental science might develop more sustainable production processes. By seeing problems from different angles, students can approach challenges more creatively, drawing on diverse knowledge bases to find innovative solutions.
Furthermore, interdisciplinary learning prepares students to become visionary leaders. Today’s engineering challenges are rarely isolated to one field. Climate change, healthcare crises, and sustainable development require collaboration between engineers, scientists, policymakers, and business leaders. Engineers who have been trained in a cross-disciplinary environment are better equipped to work in diverse teams, leverage varied skill sets, and take on leadership roles that require a deep understanding of not just engineering, but also of the broader socio-economic and political contexts in which these problems exist.
Therefore, reimagining engineering education through interdisciplinary learning is not just about keeping pace with technological advances; it is about preparing students to lead the next wave of innovation. By integrating AI and ML across all engineering disciplines, and encouraging engagement with subjects like communication, entrepreneurship, leadership, and ethics, we can produce graduates who are not only proficient engineers but also well-rounded, creative thinkers and visionary leaders.
It is our responsibility to ensure that students are given the tools, knowledge, and experiences to thrive in this interconnected, rapidly evolving world. By embracing interdisciplinary education, we can unlock new possibilities and enable the next generation of engineers to shape a better, more sustainable future for all.