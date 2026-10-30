Recognising the elderly beyond their need for care

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Earth Saviours works with 1,300+ abandoned elders, providing shelter and a community. I have helped residents recover lost identity documents and access pensions, and I learnt quickly that a missing document can be the only thing between a person and support that exists for them. It took questions I had met in my research, such as coverage, access and implementation, out of a dataset and put a person on the other side of them.

But the need goes beyond paperwork. During one visit, an elderly woman pulled my hand, sat me down on the bed beside her, and told me about her old place in Delhi and how fortunate she felt to have found this new family. Another resident insisted on cutting vegetables for the community kitchen every day, her way of saying she was still useful, still here. People need to feel seen, heard and worth listening to.

I lead a team of 5 renovating the shelters, so residents feel at home, we are now working to bring colour and art to the walls, and I run literacy classes so residents do not feel alienated from today’s world.