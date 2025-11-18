Prepare for Exams with Confidence

Make Preparation a Routine

Effective exam preparation begins long before the timetable is announced. Being attentive in class makes revision much easier. At the end of every week, take a short “academic checkpoint” to review what was taught.

Summarize key points, jot down possible questions, and try answering them briefly.

Learning this way may seem difficult initially, but consistency turns it into a habit. Even two focused hours a day can make a noticeable difference over weeks.