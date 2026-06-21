Ignorance is bliss: The courage of not knowing

Introduction

Mistakes are made, rectified, sometimes repeated and often avoided. But many youngsters today are growing up with the slogan, “I know everything”. If this is true, then what happens to the education sector, mentors and teachers? What the youth of today fail to understand is that a lot of the information floating around is hearsay and not necessarily evidence-based or true.

For many youngsters, saying “I don't know” has become difficult because they fear appearing uninformed, despite acknowledging that uncertainty is often the first step towards learning.

In earlier days, learning involved curiosity, asking questions or engaging with mentors and teachers to clarify doubts and deepen acquired knowledge. What has changed today? Youngsters and students suffer from the dilemma and shame of potentially being ‘exposed’ if they do not know something. This stigma has increased largely because of fear, peer scrutiny, shame and, most importantly, the dread of not appearing competent. As a result, many end up not asking questions, avoiding help and consequently lacking in performance and competitiveness.