From hiring to capability: how to build an AI-ready workforce

Build capability, don’t just automate

The most pragmatic leaders are moving from a “replacement” mindset to an “augmentation” mindset. The economic upside of getting this right is material: AI-powered augmentation of knowledge work when paired with effective learning could add between US$4.8 trillion and US$6.6 trillion to the US economy by 2034 according to studies.

The cost of misalignment is also measurable, with inefficient career transitions and learning gaps associated with roughly US$1.1 trillion in annual losses in the United States equating to about 5% of 2023 GDP. That’s not an “education problem” or an “HR problem.” It’s a system problem where technology, work design, and learning architectures are not moving in lockstep.