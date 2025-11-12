First salary joy: Striking a balance with the flexible 40/30/30 budget rule

Navigating High Cost-of-Living Areas (HCOL)

While the 40/30/30 rule offers an excellent starting point, strict adherence can be challenging in high cost-of-living (HCOL) regions, where essentials, particularly housing, consume a disproportionately large share of the income. In these areas, flexibility and prioritization become key to sustainable budgeting:

Adjusting Essentials: It is realistic to allocate 50–60 percent of income for essentials when high rent is unavoidable. The counter-strategy here is to optimize other basic expenses through mindful consumption to mitigate the increased housing cost.

Modifying Savings and Leisure: As the essential category grows, adjustments must be made to the other two. Experts suggest temporarily reducing discretionary spending to 10–20 percent, while ensuring a consistent 20–30 percent is still directed toward savings. Maintaining consistent savings, even in smaller amounts, is vital for long-term stability.

Smart Living Choices: Practical steps can significantly impact the essential allocation. This includes considering shared housing, opting for lower-rent neighborhoods, leveraging public transport (aided by expanding metro networks), minimizing utility costs, and choosing budget-friendly groceries. Even a first home purchase can offer valuable tax benefits.

Regular Review: Financial planning is not a one-time task. Regularly reviewing the budget as income or expenses evolve is crucial. These periodic checks help in planning major expenditures like vacations, adjusting investment strategies, and ensuring money continues to serve both current needs and long-term aspirations.