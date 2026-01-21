Education 4.0 for the Services Economy: Are we training for the right jobs?

Our vision for Education 4.0 is trapped in the wrong century. We remain fixated on an industrial-age script—robotic arms and automated factories—while India's youth step into a services-led economy. This conceptual lag has a real cost: curricula misaligned with the labour market and graduates unprepared for their first real jobs in banking, IT operations, customer service and digital workflows. The consequence is clear: delayed career starts, underemployment and a protracted climb to meaningful wages.

The macroeconomic data underscores this reality. The Economic Survey notes that services’ share of total GVA has risen from 50.6% in FY14 to about 55% in FY25 and the sector employs roughly 30% of India’s workforce. India also ranks seventh globally in services exports with a 4.3% share, and services export growth accelerated to 12.8% in April–November FY25 (from 5.7% in FY24). Since services are anchoring both national growth and individual opportunity, Education 4.0 must be purpose-built for a services-first economy, not retrofitted from an industrial blueprint.

The “real job map” that employers are hiring against makes this even clearer. The Economic Survey estimates India’s IT/ITeS revenues at USD 254 billion in FY24, with tech exports near USD 200 billion. It also highlights the scale of Global Capability Centres: GCCs have grown from around 1,430 in FY19 to over 1,700 in FY24, employing nearly 1.9 million professionals. Complementing this, NASSCOM’s FY25 estimate pegs total tech industry revenue at USD 282.6 billion. Service roles are not peripheral employment; they are a primary engine of formal work and they are evolving quickly.

BFSI is the other services powerhouse we must take seriously because it combines scale with structured upward mobility, especially for early-career talent. RBI-linked data indicates India’s banking system employed about 18.08 lakh people in FY25, with reports suggesting an estimated 2.5 lakh permanent jobs would be added by 2030, with a good share coming from Tier II and Tier III cities. For many graduates, the entry point is not a specialised “finance” job, but frontline and branch-based roles where commercial discipline is learned early. Importantly, BFSI still offers one of the clearest progression ladders in the services economy.

What, then, defines a services-ready worker? The requirements are practical and consistent across sectors. Employers seek domain fluency that operates within process and risk constraints, comfort with data to interpret dashboards and act on metrics, professional communication that is clear and client credible, and execution discipline within digital workflows. These are not supplementary "soft skills." They are the fundamental mechanics of productivity in modern service work.

Automation and AI are intensifying these demands. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report indicates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated between 2025 and 2030, and 63% of employers name skill gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation. Entry-level service work is shifting from simply "doing the task" to "managing the workflow." This shift prioritises judgement, learning agility and accountability—qualities that must be deliberately cultivated.

This is precisely where current classrooms and many skilling pathways fall short. Too many programmes remain content-heavy rather than context-oriented. They teach theory but under-invest in applied judgement and professional communication as core capabilities. Assessment frequently rewards recall over reasoning and credentials too often serve as a substitute for demonstrable proof. As the India Employment Report 2024 highlights, the share of youth with a technical degree, diploma or certificate was only 4.55% in 2022. This is not an ambition gap; it is a systemic design gap. We require scalable pathways that build work readiness across a much wider base.

The architecture of Education 4.0 must therefore shift from syllabus completion to capability construction. Programmes should be built backwards from job families, with outputs that resemble real services work. Industry-linked evaluation must become a foundational design requirement, not an optional partnership badge, because employers hire based on evidence. Learning must also be stackable, enabling progression through modular capabilities as careers move laterally and upward.

I would submit that we should treat continuing education as core infrastructure, not an optional add-on once a career is “settled”. In a services economy reshaped by AI and platform-driven workflows, the winning advantage lies not in a single credential, but in the continuous ability to upgrade judgement, communication and execution as roles evolve. Education 4.0 must function like a progression system, helping people enter services work, grow through it and keep earning the right to lead within it. This is where specialised platforms can play a catalytic role, provided they stay outcomes-led rather than becoming test-prep factories. While credentials may open a door, it is evidence of capability that sustains a career. Our educational institutions must be redesigned to produce that evidence at scale.