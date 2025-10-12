Edexpert Talks: Choosing the right stream after Class 10

At an interactive career guidance session, students posed a common yet crucial question: “What group should I take in Class 11-12?”
Responding to this, a career expert emphasised that the choice between Science and Arts in Classes 11 and 12 should be guided primarily by interest, aptitude, and long-term goals rather than external pressure.
“Both streams open doors to exciting opportunities,” the expert explained.
Points to ponder:
Interests and Aptitude: Select the stream that genuinely interests one.
Career choice: If interested in engineering, medicine, research, and technology, choose Science
If interested in literature, history, psychology, journalism, and civil service, choose Arts or Humanities.
Science subjects require strong analytical skills, while Arts subjects focus on critical thinking, analysis, and creativity.
Students were advised to review the syllabus of both streams, consult teachers, seniors, and career counsellors, and have an open discussion with their families.
However, the expert underlined that the final decision should reflect the student’s personal aspirations.
“Making the right choice involves thoughtful planning,” the expert added.
“A student should take time to reflect on what they truly want to pursue, assess their strengths, build the necessary skill sets, and commit to consistent effort. When all of this aligns, they can confidently say — ‘Yehi hai right choice.’”