Digital Detox: Reclaiming life beyond the screen

When Detox Makes a Difference

• The student’s clarity: A university student preparing for exams once realised she spent more time scrolling than studying. She deleted her social media apps for two weeks and found her concentration return. Her revision sessions got longer and more productive, and by the end, she described feeling “mentally lighter.”

• The professional’s calm: A marketing executive, drained by constant emails and WhatsApp messages, tried a weekend digital detox in the hills. The absence of notifications was unsettling at first, but by the second day, she noticed an inner quiet. She returned to work refreshed, more creative, and clear about which digital communications truly mattered.

• The family connection: A family replaced their nightly TV time with outdoor walks for one week. The children initially protested but soon began sharing stories and laughter on those walks. The parents realised how screens had replaced simple conversation. The digital detox became a weekly ritual.