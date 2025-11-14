Children’s Day: Experts warn of rising stress, shrinking playtime among today’s tech-savvy kids

As India celebrates Children’s Day, experts are urging families and educators to reflect on the pressures confronting today’s young generation.

While children today are more technologically skilled and achieving across diverse fields, specialists warn that they are simultaneously facing new kinds of stress rarely experienced by earlier generations.

According to child development professionals, intense academic competition, early exposure to social media, shrinking playtime, limited physical activity, and rising parental anxiety over achievement are shaping an environment that often treats children as “mini-adults.”

With childhood increasingly curated for future success, the present is being overshadowed — leaving little room for spontaneity, creativity, or joy.

Technology, though empowering, has also been linked to shorter attention spans, heightened mental health concerns, and weakened social interaction skills.

Many children, experts note, are pushed to excel simultaneously in academics, sports, and the arts, frequently at the cost of carefree play and simple pleasures that form the essence of a healthy childhood.

The innocence once derived from unstructured play is being replaced by competition, fear of failure, and chronic stress.

Child therapists caution that such conditions may contribute to early mental health difficulties, lower self-esteem, and fragile self-worth.

They recommend creating more opportunities for free play, imagination, and low-stakes experiences — all of which are essential for building resilience, emotional intelligence, and lifelong learning skills.

Encouraging family bonding, promoting creative group activities, and easing screen exposure and performance pressure can help restore balance.

As experts call for a meaningful shift in how society supports its youngest members, the reflection resonates with poet W. H. Davies’ enduring words from Leisure:

“What is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare?”

On this Children’s Day, the message is clear: pause, breathe, and honour the gift of presence in our children’s lives.