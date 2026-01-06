Careers in the solar sector: How to thrive in a booming green industry
India’s solar sector is entering a stretch of rapid expansion, and students are beginning to feel the pull. Rooftop installations are rising across cities and small towns, large utility projects are spreading into new states, and agriculture is seeing steady adoption of solar pumps and off-grid systems.
This scale-up is creating a wide set of jobs for young people with very different educational backgrounds. ITI and diploma holders are joining installation and maintenance teams, engineering graduates are moving into design and project roles, and non-engineering students are finding space in sales, operations, and monitoring.
At the same time, many students still have basic doubts or are unsure about where they fit. What should they study in school or college to keep a solar career open? How much training is actually required? What does day-to-day work in the sector really look like?
To understand this better, we asked Akshat Jain, CEO of KLK Ventures, a solar energy solutions company, to address some of the most common questions students have about careers in solar, from skills and salaries to on-ground realities and long-term growth.
If I am in Class XII or first-year engineering today, what should I study to keep the option of a solar career open for myself?
If you’re in Class XII or the first year of engineering, the best thing you can do right now is build a strong foundation in physics, basic electrical science, and mathematics. Solar work, whether in design, installation, or project management, rests on understanding electricity, circuits, power systems, and energy measurements.
If you’re considering engineering, choose Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, or Renewable Energy Engineering, as these open the widest set of roles later. That said, even if you choose another branch, you can still enter the solar sector by picking up practical skills early.
I also recommend learning simple digital tools from the first year itself, AutoCAD, basic Excel, and entry-level solar design apps. These are easy to access online and will put you ahead of your peers when you start applying for internships.
Most importantly, stay curious: follow renewable-energy news, visit solar sites whenever possible, and take up small self-learning projects like modelling a rooftop system. At KLK Ventures, we see that students who start building this foundation early become much more confident and employable by the time they graduate.
For ITI and diploma students, what specific trades and skills are most valued when companies hire installers and technicians?
For ITI and diploma students, the trades that consistently perform best in real hiring situations are Electrician, Wireman, Fitter, Electronics Mechanic, and Instrumentation. These provide the hands-on electrical grounding that is absolutely essential for solar installation and O&M work. When we hire technicians at KLK Ventures, we look for candidates who not only understand wiring, earthing, and safety basics but can also handle tools confidently, crimping tools, multimeters, insulation testers, and torque wrenches.
Equally important today are soft but practical skills: the ability to read drawings, take site measurements properly, work safely at heights, and troubleshoot inverters confidently. Students who complete additional short training, such as Suryamitra, tend to integrate far faster into actual project work because they’ve already seen live sites. Digital comfort is also becoming valuable; basic smartphone-based monitoring apps or QR-based commissioning tools are common in the field now. My advice: focus on strong electrical fundamentals, safety discipline, and tool handling. These three things can accelerate your career more than any certificate.
Many engineering graduates feel their colleges did not teach them industry-ready skills. What can they do after graduation to close this gap within a year?
This is a very real issue. At KLK Ventures, we often meet engineering graduates who are academically sound but lack hands-on understanding of solar components, field constraints, and design tools. Fortunately, with 9–12 months of focused effort, this gap can be closed. The first step is to learn core solar software: AutoCAD for layouts and Single Line Diagrams, PVsyst or Helioscope for energy modelling, and basic SCADA concepts for monitoring. Even online courses help if backed by practice.
Next, get practical exposure; this is non-negotiable. Even 2–3 months of paid or unpaid internship at a rooftop or utility-scale site makes a huge difference in employability. You’ll learn how modules are mounted, how cables are routed, how testing is done, and where projects typically get delayed.
Third, build a small portfolio project: design a sample rooftop system, calculate energy yield, and prepare a bill of materials. Recruiters love seeing applied thinking. Finally, focus on communication, simple reporting, documentation, and safety briefings are part of daily work. With these steps, a fresher becomes ready for design, site, O&M, or pre-sales roles within a year.
How are AI, automation, and remote monitoring changing solar jobs, and which new-age roles should students start preparing for?
AI and automation are transforming the solar landscape, especially in O&M and project planning. At KLK Ventures, we already rely on remote monitoring systems, predictive analytics, and automated ticketing to detect panel underperformance, inverter faults, or shading issues. This reduces downtime and improves efficiency, but it also changes the type of jobs available.
Young professionals should prepare for roles like Remote Monitoring Engineer, SCADA Analyst, Solar Data Technician, Performance Analyst, and Automation Support Engineer. These jobs require a mix of electrical understanding and digital comfort. Skills in data analysis, Python basics, Excel analytics, IoT fundamentals, and cloud-based monitoring platforms will give students a real edge.
AI is also entering design work, algorithmic layout optimisation, shading simulations, and automated energy modelling. That’s why I recommend students learn tools like PVsyst along with basic data-handling skills. The future solar workforce will still need strong field teams, but those who can blend electrical knowledge with digital and analytical capabilities will rise fastest in this evolving ecosystem.
For students from small towns or non-metro colleges, how can they access good internships or apprenticeships without strong personal contacts?
Students from small towns often assume internships depend on personal networks, but in solar, opportunities are much more accessible than they appear. Many regional EPC companies, installers, and O&M firms actively look for interns and apprentices because projects run across tier-II and tier-III geographies. The most effective approach is to create a simple, professional resume and reach out directly via email, LinkedIn, and company websites. At KLK Ventures, we frequently receive internship emails from smaller towns, and we do consider proactive candidates.
Second, enrol in short solar courses such as Suryamitra or state-run renewable-energy institutes, which almost always include internship placements. Third, attend local renewable-energy expos, DISCOM awareness camps, and MSME solar workshops; companies often recruit informally at these events.
Fourth, make yourself visible online: share your mini-projects, solar designs, or technical notes on LinkedIn. Recruiters do notice these. Finally, don’t hesitate to start with short apprenticeships, even if they’re low-paid. What matters is field exposure; once you show skill and reliability, full-time roles come quickly.
What safety practices and certifications should young technicians insist on to protect themselves and stay employable long term?
Safety is non-negotiable in the solar industry, and I say this not just as a CEO but as someone who has spent years on project sites. Young technicians must insist on proper PPE, helmets, gloves, harnesses, insulated tools, and shoes, especially when working at heights or near live panels. Don’t let anyone push you to work without them.
Knowledge of lockout/tagout (LOTO) procedures, earthing practices, and DC/AC isolation is essential. Technicians must also understand safe handling of modules, torque specifications for mounting structures, and correct cable-routing methods. Many accidents happen because of rushed work or poor grounding.
Certifications that matter include Suryamitra, Electrical Safety certification from state technical boards, Work at Height certification, and basic first-aid training. These not only protect you but also increase your employability because companies prefer technicians who understand risk.
At KLK Ventures, we routinely prioritise candidates with strong safety discipline. In the long run, a technician known for safe, high-quality work gets better roles, faster promotions, and more trust on projects.
If someone wants to become a solar entrepreneur after a few years of work, what early career choices will make that path easier?
Becoming a solar entrepreneur is a fantastic goal, and the industry has room for many small and mid-sized players, especially in rooftop, pumping, and maintenance services. However, your early-career path matters. I always advise aspiring entrepreneurs to start their careers in installation or site engineering, because this exposes you to real project challenges: sourcing materials, dealing with vendors, coordinating with DISCOMs, and managing customers on the ground.
After gaining 2–3 years of field experience, spend time in design or pre-sales roles. Understanding system sizing, quotations, shadow analysis, and subsidy paperwork makes you better prepared to run your own EPC or services firm. A stint in O&M is also valuable because maintenance is a fast-growing business with recurring revenue.
Additionally, learn basic finance, GST, invoicing, and cash flow, since many startups fail due to financial mismanagement, not technical issues. At KLK Ventures, we’ve seen that the most successful entrepreneurs are those who combine field knowledge, customer handling, and design understanding with steady business discipline.