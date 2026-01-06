Careers in the solar sector: How to thrive in a booming green industry

India’s solar sector is entering a stretch of rapid expansion, and students are beginning to feel the pull. Rooftop installations are rising across cities and small towns, large utility projects are spreading into new states, and agriculture is seeing steady adoption of solar pumps and off-grid systems.

This scale-up is creating a wide set of jobs for young people with very different educational backgrounds. ITI and diploma holders are joining installation and maintenance teams, engineering graduates are moving into design and project roles, and non-engineering students are finding space in sales, operations, and monitoring.

At the same time, many students still have basic doubts or are unsure about where they fit. What should they study in school or college to keep a solar career open? How much training is actually required? What does day-to-day work in the sector really look like?

To understand this better, we asked Akshat Jain, CEO of KLK Ventures, a solar energy solutions company, to address some of the most common questions students have about careers in solar, from skills and salaries to on-ground realities and long-term growth.