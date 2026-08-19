AI can't replace communication skills: Cambridge's Arun Rajamani

A

I would like to preface this answer by saying that I'm a proud Tamilian myself, and I'm a product of the education system in Tamil Nadu.

I proudly claim to know at least four languages that I either speak or speak, read and write. From a government perspective, language has been a very big focus of education in Tamil Nadu, especially Tamil, which we all pride ourselves on as the oldest language in the world. The need for learning additional languages is actually dictated by an individual's career aspirations and by a need.

I learned Hindi because my job required me to travel to multiple places. I did half my higher education outside of Tamil Nadu, so there was a necessity which prompted me to learn.

I lived in Bangalore for many years, and therefore learned Kannada because it was required for me to thrive in the city. One picks up languages on the basis of necessity and need.

Very few people actually learn languages for the love of languages. Most people learn languages because there's a necessity. Tamil Nadu has always advocated the cause of English and Tamil very clearly, because these are the two languages that have helped propel the economy of the state.

We've been working very closely with the Tamil Nadu government on the Naan Mudhalvan project, which is one of the flagship projects under the previous government, which is now continuing with the new government with a different programme and with slight changes in the programme. It's all about how you equip equitable access to skills, whether it is in language, whether it is in the discipline or domain, whether it is in emerging skill areas, to ensure that students from less privileged backgrounds have the opportunity to learn new skills and make them more equitably employed in the workforce. That's the fundamental aspect.

We've trained over 8 lakh students. We've tested and trained over 8 lakh students in Tamil Nadu over the years on English language proficiency. By far, one of the largest projects that we've done on English language education in Tamil Nadu.

The government realises the need for English and that's what has been the focus of implementation. To make that real within the classroom, traditionally, our education systems are focused on bringing subjects, English as a subject or language as a subject.

It might be Tamil, it might be English, it might be any other language that we might think about in other states. The moment you're able to change that approach, you continue to teach the concepts of the subject, which are critical for acquiring the skills, and then you add activities and task-based approaches that enable students to learn the skills across the four skill areas — listening, speaking, reading, and writing — then the development and proficiency improvement is more holistic.

If the teacher in the classroom is able to encourage every student to debate and discuss topics, and in the world of AI, that's even more important because what you get as information from AI tools is not democratised. You can't just take the word for it that that's a version of truth. You've got to debate it. If you bring debates into the classroom, then people are encouraged to use more debating approaches to learn to speak well and speak with confidence.

Second, if there are activities like Toastmasters Club, debates and elocutions that the teachers can bring in in a non-threatening environment and encourage everyone to speak no matter what their levels of confidence are, over time, confidence starts to build up. If they're encouraged to do more listening activities across cultural boundaries and different accent models, then that enables students to comprehend what they are listening to and then start to use those capabilities that they learn in order to put that into practice. These are simple approaches that the Cambridge programme today advocates as to how teachers can make language learning through an activity-based model in a classroom.

Given that India is very large, multicultural and multilingual in nature, one of the research projects that a Cambridge University professor who leads our linguistics department in the University of Cambridge in the UK has been doing is to look at what are the effective frameworks for bilingual education that can help understand English learning better. We always think in our mother tongue before we can actually start speaking in a foreign language. If there are effective frameworks that allow us to think in our mother tongue, start to then use the thinking process to debate in a foreign language, then that language understanding becomes much easier.

There's a research paper that's published recently that talks about the effectiveness of these multilingual or bilingual frameworks. This is what we are trying to bring into our teacher training models as well: can teachers then take this to students who come from a deeply rooted mother tongue environment at home because parents might not have studied English at all? They may be first-time schoolgoers or first-time graduates in their families.

When they learn something in the classroom, how do they practise it at home? It's not going to be very easy for them to do that other than using digital tools. But if those frameworks enable them to have the thinking mindset in the mother tongue, but then start to use the foreign language, in this case English, then that can become an effective way for the teacher to infuse that process in the classroom.