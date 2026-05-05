SAEC: Engineering Excellence with Innovation, Research, and Global Reach

S.A. Engineering College (SAEC), Chennai, continues to establish itself as a leading institution in technical education by combining academic excellence with industry relevance and research innovation. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, the institution is shaping future engineers who are ready to meet global challenges.

Established in 1998–99, SAEC has grown steadily over the years and is now recognised as an autonomous institution affiliated with Anna University. The college has earned an “A” grade from NAAC and is NBA accredited, reflecting its commitment to quality education and continuous improvement.

One of the key highlights of SAEC is its impressive academic and research achievements. The institution holds the 116th position in India Today ranking and has secured recognition for its consistent performance. It has also produced over 2675 research articles published in international journals, along with 86 books and 49 patents, showcasing its strong research culture.