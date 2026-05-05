MBA @ S.A. School of Management, SACAS: Shaping Future Leaders through Experiential Learning

SASOM actively supports innovation and entrepreneurship. Students interested in starting their own ventures are guided through mentoring, business plan development, and access to funding opportunities. Placement and internship support form an integral part of the programme. With strong corporate connections and structured training, students are well-prepared to enter the professional world with confidence. Regular interaction with industry experts ensures that students stay updated to the latest trends and expectations.

Overall, the MBA programme at S.A. College of Arts & Science serves as a comprehensive platform that enables students to experience, enrich, and empower themselves. By seamlessly integrating academic excellence with practical exposure and strong industry collaboration, SACAS continues to shape responsible, skilled, and future-ready leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to the global business landscape.



Website Link :https://sacas.ac.in/departments/master-of-business-administration/

Admission Link :https://admissions.sacas.ac.in/application-form

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