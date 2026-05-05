MBA @ S.A. School of Management, SACAS: Shaping Future Leaders through Experiential Learning

In today’s competitive and rapidly evolving business world, management education must go beyond textbooks and classrooms. Recognising this need, S.A. College of Arts & Science, Chennai, through its S.A. School of Management (SASOM), offers an MBA programme that focuses on developing future business leaders who possess the right blend of knowledge, skills, and attitude to address real-world challenges.
Approved by AICTE, one of the major strengths of the MBA programme at SACAS is its strong emphasis on experiential learning. The programme integrates practical exposure through business labs, simulations, and activity-based learning. Facilities such as NSE–NSMART labs provide students with simulated environments where they can gain hands-on experience and understand market dynamics more effectively.
At SASOM, learning is immersive and application-oriented. Students engage with distinguished academicians and industry experts through seminars, workshops, and leadership talk series, gaining deep insights into contemporary business practices. A strong emphasis on collaborative learning—through case studies, group discussions, and corporate interactions—enhances critical thinking, communication, and decision-making skills. These initiatives bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, making students “business ready” by the time they graduate. SASOM offers dual specialisation options, allowing students to tailor their academic journey based on their interests and career aspirations. Specialisations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Logistics and Supply Chain, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Production and Operations Management, and Tourism and Hospitality Management—enhancing both domain expertise and employability.
The faculty at SASOM comprises experienced academicians, and industry professionals who bring a balanced perspective to teaching. Their guidance helps students develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, which are essential in today’s business environment. This combined with the state-of-the-art facility, modern setting, with fully digital and well-equipped classrooms creates the right ambience for academic learning, career enhancement and skill development. Students are provided with value-added courses, professional training, and networking opportunities with industry experts and entrepreneurs. Membership in professional bodies such as the Madras Management Association (MMA) further helps in grooming students and expanding their professional network.
SASOM actively supports innovation and entrepreneurship. Students interested in starting their own ventures are guided through mentoring, business plan development, and access to funding opportunities. Placement and internship support form an integral part of the programme. With strong corporate connections and structured training, students are well-prepared to enter the professional world with confidence. Regular interaction with industry experts ensures that students stay updated to the latest trends and expectations.
Overall, the MBA programme at S.A. College of Arts & Science serves as a comprehensive platform that enables students to experience, enrich, and empower themselves. By seamlessly integrating academic excellence with practical exposure and strong industry collaboration, SACAS continues to shape responsible, skilled, and future-ready leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to the global business landscape.
Website Link :https://sacas.ac.in/departments/master-of-business-administration/
Admission Link :https://admissions.sacas.ac.in/application-form
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