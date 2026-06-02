KIIT Signs MoUs with UN Agencies to Promote Global Youth Leadership and Volunteerism

The MoUs seeks to enable KIIT students gain international exposure and contribute meaningfully to society through volunteerism. According to Dr. Samanta, KIIT has become the first university in South Asia to establish such a path with UNV for youth volunteering.

During the visit, fruitful discussions were also held with the leadership of the UNV Programme regarding future areas of cooperation focused on service, learning and youth engagement at the global level.

In another major development, KIIT signed an MoU with the United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC) through the Nelson Mandela Global Academy for Social Change. The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for young leaders to learn about social transformation, leadership, dialogue, peace-building and service to humanity.