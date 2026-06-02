KIIT Signs MoUs with UN Agencies to Promote Global Youth Leadership and Volunteerism

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT-DU has signed two important MoUs with the United Nations Volunteers and the United Nations System Staff College in Bonn, Germany, aimed at creating special global volunteering opportunities for KIIT and KISS students.
The MoUs were signed during a visit of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta to Germany.
The MoUs seeks to enable KIIT students gain international exposure and contribute meaningfully to society through volunteerism. According to Dr. Samanta, KIIT has become the first university in South Asia to establish such a path with UNV for youth volunteering.
During the visit, fruitful discussions were also held with the leadership of the UNV Programme regarding future areas of cooperation focused on service, learning and youth engagement at the global level.
In another major development, KIIT signed an MoU with the United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC) through the Nelson Mandela Global Academy for Social Change. The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for young leaders to learn about social transformation, leadership, dialogue, peace-building and service to humanity.
Dr. Samanta said that education should not remain limited to academic knowledge alone, but must also nurture compassion, responsibility and a spirit of service towards humanity. He thanked UNV and UNSSC for reposing faith in KIIT and expressed hope that the partnerships would open new avenues for KIIT and KISS students to learn from global platforms and contribute positively to society.
The MoU signing and discussions were attended by Ms. Louise Chamberlain, Deputy Executive Coordinator, UN Volunteers; Mr. Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, Chief, External Relations and Communications Section, UN Volunteers; and Ms. Silke Weinlich, Deputy Director, Learning & Knowledge Services, United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC).
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