KIIT-Develops Intelligent Wildlife Monitoring Device, Secures Design Patent Bhubaneswar, May 27

The innovation demonstrates KIIT’s increasing focus on interdisciplinary research and practical technological solutions for ecological challenges. The university played a pivotal role not only in the development of the device but also in providing academic and intellectual property support for the project.

The patenting process and academic coordination were actively supported by Dr. Ipsita Das and Dr. Tulishree Pradhan, Associate Professors at the KIIT School of Law.

The conceptualization and visualization of the project were carried out at the Forest Innovation Cell under the Office of RCCF, Berhampur, a successful collaboration between forest authorities and academic researchers. The initiative combined field-level conservation requirements with technological expertise to create a smarter and less intrusive system for wildlife monitoring.

According to the team associated with the project, the device is designed to improve biodiversity tracking and wildlife observation while minimizing human interference in natural habitats. The technology is smarter, less intrusive, and more effective monitoring of biodiversity in the field.

The patent grant is the culmination of extensive experimentation, prototype development, and collaborative discussions focused on integrating technology with practical conservation needs. The achievement also underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in transforming field-based ideas into protected intellectual property with real-world environmental applications.

The recognition stands as a tribute to the Forest Innovation Cell, Office of RCCF Berhampur, and the researchers and academicians of KIIT who contributed to advancing technology for wildlife and environmental protection.

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