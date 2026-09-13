India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026 Celebrates 16 Exceptional School Teachers

Speaking on the occasion, Shikhar Malhotra, Chairman, Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, “Teachers shape far more than what students learn in a classroom. They influence how young people think, question, solve problems and understand the world around them. Through the India’s Best Teachers’ Awards, we wanted to recognise teachers for the quality of their practice and the difference they make to their students.”

“The response to the first edition, with more than 9,400 registrations from across the country, reflects the depth of teaching talent in India. These 16 teachers exemplify that talent, and we hope this recognition gives their work greater visibility while creating new opportunities for them to learn, grow and inspire other educators. As part of this journey, the winners will undertake a five-week professional development programme, followed by a fully funded residential learning programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, giving them an opportunity to deepen their practice and learn alongside peers,” he added.

Professional development is a central component of the Awards. The 16 winners will participate in a five-week hybrid professional development programme, designed to deepen their teaching practice and enable them to exchange ideas with educators working across different subjects and school environments.

Following the programme, the winners will receive a fully funded opportunity to attend a bespoke one-week residential learning and development programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. The programme will bring the teachers together for focused learning and peer exchange, while offering perspectives on pedagogy, leadership and educational practice.

Manos Kapterian, COO, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said, “The influence of an exceptional teacher extends far beyond a single lesson or academic year. It shapes how young people think, how they approach difficult questions and, ultimately, how they understand their own potential. India’s Best Teachers’ Awards reflect a shared commitment between Oxford Saïd and the Shiv Nadar Foundation to recognise that influence and to invest in the people who create it every day. What is particularly important to us is that this recognition is connected to continued learning.”

Jo Fawkes, Director – Youth Education and Global Inclusion, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said, “Recognition matters, but for us it cannot be the end of the journey. One of the most valuable things we can offer is the opportunity for outstanding educators to step outside the demands of the everyday classroom, reflect on their practice and learn alongside peers whose experiences may be very different from their own. Academic rigour gives these Awards credibility, while their wider value lies in celebrating excellent practice and creating opportunities for teachers to develop, exchange knowledge and learn from one another.”