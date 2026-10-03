Can Competition Actually be Healthy for a 3-6 year old?

When two kids of the same age sit to solve a puzzle, one completes it in no time while the other is still exploring ways to finish it, the obvious difference for us as adults is the speed.

Or maybe excellence.

But for the kids the experience can be completely different. One who completed early might feel confident about it, might take it as he or she is the best, or also be humbled to help the other child.

Similarly, one who could not might take it as a failure, a chance to do it differently, or to learn through so that he or she can do it better the next time.

One small ‘competition’ and so many different ways to learn from it.

Competition is taken as another word for ranks, winners, losers, and in academics, marks. And for this reason kids are kept away from competitive learning to avoid unnecessary pressure and keep the early years simply about playing, exploring, and having fun.

Somewhere it’s true, because a competition built around constant comparison can make a young child feel anxious, elevating cortisol that might turn their exploratory skills to clear avoidance.

But a challenge built around curiosity can make the same child want to try again which can help in their cognitive stimulation, self regulation, coping capacity, ultimately activating their attention, working memory, and their early problem-solving networks.

So it’s no longer whether young children should experience competition, but what kind of competition we introduce them to.

What Happens Inside a Young Mind When It Faces a Challenge?

The ages of three to five are a crucial age for rapid development of executive function skills. So when a young child is given a manageable challenge in a supportive environment, the salience and control networks (ACC, amygdala, PFC) senses it as a challenge rather than a threat which helps in enhancing their attention, motivation and plasticity by releasing dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine.

Their brain’s frontoparietal network (can call it a kind of control centre) functions better to keep the goal in mind while keeping the needed details in their working memory, while the hippocampus encodes the context and the amygdala tags the emotional value.

To put these in simple terms, when faced with competition, children do not just learn new contexts that exist in the world but how to manage their attention, behavior, and thinking while learning.

And in this competition, the design of the challenge matters.

So, the measurement of achievement is decided by the one who solves the puzzle games first, then the kid who completes the puzzle in no time wins. But from a developmental perspective, the other kid might be able to exercise important skills like sustained attention, working memory, reasoning and cognitive flexibility.

If the competition is just a miniature version of the adult race for achievement then it's a big no for 3-6 year olds. But if it is planned as an age-appropriate opportunity to think, attempt, express and learn, it could upscale the potential of a child.

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