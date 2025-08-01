IC3 at 10: A Decade of Transforming Career Guidance and What Lies Ahead in 2025

As the IC3 Movement enters its 10th year, the 2025 Annual IC3 Conference & Expo in Mumbai stands as a defining moment, bringing together over 1,500 educators, counselors, university representatives, and changemakers from across 95 countries of the world. Taking place on August 20–21 at the Jio World Convention Centre, this global gathering is not only a celebration of IC3’s impact but a shared space to reimagine how counseling can shape the future of education.

The conference will feature over 35 expert-led sessions, along with immersive pre-conference workshops and the Inner Child Workshop designed to help educators reflect on their own formative experiences and connect more deeply with students. A diverse lineup of speakers will bring insights from education, leadership, psychology, policy, and the arts. Among the keynote voices are mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik and spiritual leader Gauranga Das, Director at Govardhan Eco Village.

Key Indian education figures including Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj (CBSE), Dr. Joseph Emmanuel (CISCE), and Dr. Indu Shahani (ATLAS SkillTech University) will also join the dialogue, sharing perspectives that bridge policy and practice. The event is expected to cover pressing themes including student mobility, subject selection, counselor training, and institutional collaboration.

As part of the conference, and continuing beyond it, two landmark research publications from the IC3 Institute will be shared:

● The third edition of the Student Suicides Report, examining the mental health landscape of school students in India and the implications for systemic support.





● The fifth edition of the Annual Student Quest Report, a global study capturing voices of students and educators to understand the evolving expectations, pressures, and support systems within schools. While the full report will likely be released after the conference, key findings will be shared during a dedicated session.

Together, these conversations and findings reflect a growing consensus that counseling must move from being reactive to becoming an integrated, everyday part of education.