17TH KIIT INTERNATIONAL CHESS FESTIVAL BEGINS WITH RECORD PRIZE POOL OF RS 1.31 CRORE

Expressing gratitude to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Odisha Chess Association, Prof. Samanta said their continued support has helped the festival emerge as one of the most prestigious chess events in the world. He noted that one Grandmaster has been participating in the KIIT Chess Festival continuously for the last 17 years, which inspires the organizers to take the game to even greater heights.

“This tournament provides excellent international exposure to students and young players,” he said.

Tournament Director Sekhar Ranjan Sahoo described the KIIT International Chess Festival as the richest chess festival in the world. He said nearly 2,800 players are competing in the current edition and expressed confidence that participation would cross 5,000 in the coming years.

During the Opening Ceremony, GM Raset Ziatdinov (popularly known as Rashid), an Uzbekistani-American Chess Grandmaster and also the oldest player of the tournament, and GM S.P. Sethuraman, the prominent Indian Chess Grandmaster from Chennai with a rating of 2551, were felicitated. On this occasion, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, was also felicitated by the Chess Players and Parents from Odisha, the All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in recognition of his remarkable contribution towards the promotion of chess in India, particularly in Odisha, and for his continuous support and encouragement to Odisha chess players from last some many years.

President of the organizing committee Ranjan Kumar Mohanty said the event began in 2011 with a modest prize fund of Rs 16 lakh and has since grown into a globally recognised chess tournament.