World Students' Day: What Abdul Kalam wanted students to read beyond textbooks

While addressing the Children’s Science Congress organised as part of the 93rd Indian Science Congress, Abdul Kalam suggested five books that students could read in addition to their regular course material. The first was Empires of the Mind: Lessons to Lead and Succeed in a Knowledge-Based World by Denis Waitley. This book deals with leadership, learning and adapting to a changing world. Kalam recommended Journey into Light: Life and Science of C.V. Raman by G. Venkataraman. This biography of the Nobel laureate offers students a glimpse into the life and scientific curiosity of one of India’s best-known scientists.

Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes was another book students must read. Kalam believes this book introduces readers to some of the biggest questions in physics, including the origin of the universe, time, and black holes. This will also encourage students to engage with ideas beyond their immediate surroundings. Michio Kaku’s Parallel Worlds: A Journey Through Creation, Higher Dimensions, and the Future of the Cosmos. This book explores modern cosmology and decodes multiverse secrets. Lastly, The Best of Indian Physics, edited by B.G.Sidharth. This book not only highlights the golden age of Indian physics during the first half of the 20th century but also explores the struggles and path-breaking achievements of Indian scientists.

Abdul Kalam’s idea of education is something larger than what students encounter in classrooms. His message was simple: learning should never be confined to the textbooks.