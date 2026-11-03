World Jellyfish Day 2026: Want to study Marine Biology? Courses and career opportunities in India

World Jellyfish Day, observed on November 3, offers an opportunity to look beyond the fascinating creatures found in the oceans and explore the science behind marine life.
For students interested in studying jellyfish, coral reefs, marine ecosystems and ocean biodiversity, marine biology offers opportunities in higher education, scientific research and environmental conservation.
In India, students can enter this field through undergraduate programmes in biological sciences, integrated marine science courses or specialised postgraduate degrees.
Marine biology is the scientific study of organisms living in oceans and other marine environments.
The subject covers marine animals, plants, microorganisms, biodiversity, ecological relationships and the effects of environmental changes on marine ecosystems.
Students pursuing marine biology may study subjects such as zoology, marine ecology, oceanography, genetics, microbiology, biotechnology and environmental science.
Fieldwork, laboratory experiments, data analysis and scientific research are important parts of advanced study in the discipline.
Students who have completed Class 12 with science subjects can explore undergraduate courses that provide a foundation for marine biology.
These include:
BSc Zoology
BSc Life Sciences
BSc Biotechnology
BSc Microbiology
BSc Fisheries Science or related fisheries programmes
Integrated MSc programmes in Marine Biology or Marine Science
For instance, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) introduced a five-year integrated Bachelor's–Master's programme in Marine Biology for the 2026–27 academic year.
The programme combines biological sciences, oceanography, field training, laboratory work and marine research.
Students who complete an eligible undergraduate degree can pursue specialised postgraduate programmes.
Depending on the university, options include MSc Marine Biology, Marine Biotechnology, Marine Science, Marine Microbiology and Marine Biology and Oceanography.
Admission requirements vary across institutions. Universities may consider undergraduate academic performance, entrance examination scores or both.
Students should check the eligibility criteria of individual programmes before applying.
Several Indian universities provide specialised education and research opportunities in marine sciences.
Pondicherry University: Offers an MSc Marine Biology programme, with a curriculum covering specialised study in the discipline.
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala: Its Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry conducts postgraduate education and research in marine biology.
Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu: Offers programmes including MSc Marine Biology and Oceanography, Marine Biotechnology, Marine Microbiology and Coastal Aquaculture.
Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS): Offers an integrated programme in Marine Biology, combining undergraduate and postgraduate study.
Goa University: Offers an MSc Marine Biotechnology programme, with admission through the applicable national biotechnology selection process.
Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu: Offers an MSc Biotechnology programme specialising in Marine Biotechnology.
These are examples rather than an exhaustive list. Course availability, eligibility and admission procedures may change between academic sessions.
Marine biology graduates can explore opportunities in research institutions, universities, fisheries, environmental organisations and biotechnology-related industries.
Potential career paths include:
Marine biologist: Studies marine organisms, their behaviour and interactions with their environment.
Marine ecologist: Researches marine ecosystems, biodiversity and environmental changes.
Fisheries researcher: Studies fish populations, aquatic resources and sustainable fisheries management.
Marine biotechnology researcher: Investigates marine organisms and biological materials for scientific and industrial applications.
Environmental consultant: Works on marine environmental assessments, pollution monitoring and conservation projects.
Academic researcher: Pursues advanced research and teaching in marine sciences, subject to the required qualifications.
Entry-level research positions may require a relevant postgraduate qualification, while independent research and university teaching roles commonly require further qualifications, including a PhD.
Students interested in research can explore the work of institutions such as the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).
These institutions work on areas including ocean science, marine biodiversity, fisheries, environmental changes and conservation.
CMFRI's research also includes jellyfish bloom dynamics, making the subject directly relevant to World Jellyfish Day.
Students can monitor official institutional websites for research projects, internships, postgraduate opportunities and recruitment notifications.
Marine ecosystems face challenges associated with pollution, habitat degradation, changing ocean conditions and pressure on marine resources.
Research into these issues requires expertise in biology, chemistry, environmental science, oceanography and data analysis.
For students interested in both scientific research and environmental protection, marine biology provides an interdisciplinary academic pathway.
World Jellyfish Day is therefore also an opportunity to explore how studying marine organisms can contribute to a broader understanding of the oceans and their conservation.