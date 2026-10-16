Women at IITs: What official enrolment data reveals about the gender gap

Women continue to account for less than 30% of the student population at several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), even as their enrolment has increased over the past few years, according to official student statistics published on the IIT Council's website.

An examination of the available institute-wise figures shows that female students constitute approximately 23% to 26% of the total enrolment at IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad, based on their respective reporting periods.

The figures indicate that although more women are studying at these institutions than in earlier years, male students continue to account for nearly three-fourths of the overall student population.

The data covers total student enrolment, rather than admissions through JEE Advanced alone, and therefore offers a broader picture of gender representation across the institutions.