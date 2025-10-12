Why women learning household finances is good for everyone

Other than creating documents in pink colour there is not much that the BFSI sector has done much for women!

Women should take interest in finance – and make sure that all the family members have all the basic living skills.

Cooking, handling basic finance skills are a part of this. Women's participation in understanding and implementing personal finance at home is crucial for empowerment, family stability, and long-term security.

It fosters independence, better decision-making, and resilience against life's uncertainties.

Below, I'll outline key reasons why women should learn basic finance.