Why the sky should be violet, and not blue

It’s one of the first things we learn as children — that the sky is blue. Yet, if we were to consult pure science rather than perception, we would discover that the sky should actually appear violet.

The reason lies not in the colour of the atmosphere itself, but in how sunlight interacts with the gases that envelop our planet, and how our own eyes interpret that light.

Sunlight, or white light, is a mixture of all the colours of the visible spectrum — from red, orange, and yellow to green, blue, indigo, and violet. When sunlight enters Earth’s atmosphere, it encounters molecules of nitrogen and oxygen that scatter the light in all directions.