Why animation skills are the most versatile talent in the digital age

Animation skills have a wide range of applications across industries namely engineering, healthcare, education and training, branding and advertising, films and media, gaming, etc.
The conventional approach is to design and then prototype. If the prototype works well, then it goes to production, and this product is a robot for some hazardous application.
What if the mistake in design is reflected at the time of working of this robot, and the company is heading for severe losses?
Nowadays, product behavior is being defined and analyzed at the design stage itself through 2D and 3D kinematic and dynamic modeling.
This approach is saving huge costs of development and iteration, helps in risk management, and reduces the lead time of the product to hit the market, thereby creating a competitive advantage for the new-age companies.
In the same line, a number of industries, not limited to architecture and online shopping, are taking advantage of animation in showcasing their products with 360-degree orientation and getting profited.
The education and training industry is at the forefront of taking advantage of the philosophy of learning via different media. These media are text, diagram, picture, animation, and video for effective learning.
Animation, from the above, transpires to be engaging by understanding the process or system effectively in almost all domains.
For example, learning of hazardous processes, complicated procedures, inside views of the process which cannot be seen by eyes, simulations based on animation, and what not.
Among all, presently the education and training industry is one of the most benefited industries by animation.
Think of a person getting training on cranes, excavators, heavy-duty trucks and buses, aircraft, and a lot of other applications by simulator.
Animation has opened up the door for education and training in the healthcare sector with better visualization of processes in the human body and anatomy, reducing the training time drastically.
The branding and advertising industry is using animation as the best tool for audience traction that leads to more profit. They use 3D real-life-like animation, explainer videos, and motion graphics to grab the attention of potential customers and thereby advertise in better ways.
The explosive growth of digital marketing companies using animated content is the right example of the need for skilled professionals in this field.
Think of the gaming industry that has grown exponentially from $83 billion to $455 billion in the last decade due to the availability of better software and hardware to create gaming content and scenario-based gaming, leading to a better gaming experience. In fact, we can now say the gaming industry is all dependent on the quality of animation.
The latest animation application is in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), which is an upcoming sector as more and more industries are opting for immersive experiences.
Think of having a virtual tour of the destination beforehand and then booking it.
This way, different sectors are safeguarding the value-for-money concern of the customers, reducing downtime, and gaining better profit margins by removing the middleman from the value chain.
The possibilities are endless, as still the animation industry is collaborating with new technologies including artificial intelligence. With the above-selected few examples, it is more than convincing that the demand for skilled professionals is increasing rapidly, and that’s exactly why it’s a must-have skill in the digital age.
- Prof (Dr) Ashwini Kumar Sharma,
Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academics), Medhavi Skills University