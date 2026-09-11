What is Thirukkural? Know about the ancient Tamil text PM Modi gifted to Putin

What is Thirukkural?

Written in classical Tamil and traditionally attributed to poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the Thirukkural is a collection of 1,330 couplets, or Kurals, offering observations on ethics, human behaviour, governance, wealth, relationships and love. According to IANS, each of the Kurals is made up of seven words.

Three parts of Thirukkural

There a total of 133 chapters divided into three broad sections.

1. Aram (Virtue): The starting 38 chapters focus on ethical conduct, personal morality, family life and virtues such as compassion, gratitude, honesty and self-control.

2. Porul (Wealth/Worldly Affairs): This comprises of 70 chapters, deals with public life, leadership, governance, justice, economics, agriculture, friendship and social conduct.

Inbam (Love): The last 25 chapters focuses on love, emotions and relationships.

The three sections cover what the text presents as different dimensions of human life — how an individual should live, how society should function and how people experience love and relationships.

How old is Thirukkural?

The Thirukkural is widely described as being more than 2,000 years old, with some traditional accounts placing it around 2,500 years ago. However, there is no unanimous scholarly agreement on its exact date of composition.