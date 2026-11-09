What is Tamil Nadu's Vetri Laptop Scheme? Eligibility, courses covered and key details

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the implementation of the Vetri Laptop Scheme, which aims to provide free laptops to college students across the state. Announced in the 2026-27 Budget, the initiative has received a financial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

The scheme is intended to help students access digital learning resources, develop technical skills and prepare for employment opportunities. The government has also decided to form a high-level committee under Chief Minister Vijay to oversee its implementation.

Who is eligible for the Vetri Laptop Scheme?

The scheme will cover first and second year undergraduate students studying in government and state-aided colleges during the 2026-27 academic year. Students enrolled in diploma courses at government and state-aided polytechnic and ITI institutions are also eligible.

The courses covered include arts, science, engineering, medicine, veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries and law.

The government has also extended the benefit to students who missed out on the laptop distribution during the 2025-26 academic year. They will be covered if they are currently in the third or fourth year of professional courses at government or state-aided institutions.

Will engineering students get different laptops?

Yes. Taking into account the requirements of engineering students, the government has specified that they will receive laptops with Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent versions.

For other students, the government has said that laptops will be procured after ensuring they meet the required quality standards.

How will the laptops be procured?

The state government has granted administrative approval to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) to handle the procurement. A Government Order has also been issued detailing the financial sanction and guidelines for implementing the scheme.

The government believes the laptops will help students improve their technological knowledge, take up skill development courses, access online education and prepare for future jobs.

However, the government has not yet announced a detailed distribution schedule or a separate application process. Students should follow official announcements for further information.

With inputs of PTI