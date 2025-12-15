Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Verdict Throws Urban Ecosystems Off Balance

BENGALURU: An ecosystem, irrespective of how fluent or flawed it may be, is a fragile system. Its core impulse is one of inertia in dynamic equilibrium: several moving parts – organic, of course – keep the system stable. Like the most sensitive see-saw one can imagine, addition or removal of anything to or from this system could snowball into a drastic consequence, which in many cases can be irrevocable.

The story of the Indian stray dog is a story of an organic moving part of an ecosystem: whether the system itself is flawed or not, as aforementioned, is quite a different question at which to arrive. The dog, a living cog, moves indeed, and yet constricts itself to its neighbourhood, exactly how an organic part within an ecosystem moves and yet helps the system at large maintain equilibrium.

The recent Supreme Court verdict on November 7, regarding the permanent removal of dogs from certain public spaces, is one that has its feet planted on two boats and mired in self-contradiction: a rather unseemly omen from a judiciary that has seemed to fail to land at stability in its skirmish against the country’s stray dogs.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is one of the many municipal bodies in the country who have displayed a sort of eagerness to implement the order, which has not only worsened the situation, but also ironically made the body go against the chronology of the steps of conduct mentioned in the ruling itself.