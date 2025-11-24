Stem cell therapy helps AMD patients see again: Study

Early Signs of Vision Improvement

Participants also showed vision improvements in the treated eye, while their untreated eye did not show the same changes. This difference suggests that the technique itself may hold therapeutic potential.

"Although we were pleased with the safety data, the exciting part was that their vision was also improving," said Rajesh C. Rao, M.D., Leonard G. Miller Professor of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, and an associate professor of pathology and human genetics.



"We were surprised by the magnitude of vision gain in the most severely affected patients who received the adult stem cell-derived RPE transplants. This level of vision gain has not been seen in this group of patients with advanced dry AMD," added Rajesh C.



When tested on a standard eye chart, the low-dose group was able to read 21 additional letters one year after treatment.

