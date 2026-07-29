Six years after NEP 2020, one question remains: Has it redefined the meaning of quality?

A house built on strong foundations remains rooted even in the time of adversity. Brick by brick, mortar by mortar, a house gradually takes shape. Human minds are sculpted in a similar manner. When we are born, our mind is an empty canvas – free of biases, mouldable. It is our formative years that frame our minds and the rest of our lives. And a large part of our formative years is spent in educational institutions. The quality of education disseminated to young minds in educational institutions holds a tremendous amount of power; it moulds young minds and influences their beliefs. In line with the spirit of ensuring the holistic development of such young and energetic minds of our nation, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was introduced in India. The aim of NEP is to make learning interactive, playful and student-centric.

Six Years of Change

The NEP envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower. In the last six years, since the introduction of NEP, classrooms have gone from being dreaded by children to spaces that cultivate curiosity and freedom of perspective. NEP advocates for a multidisciplinary approach where science and art are no longer at the opposing ends of a spectrum but are interrelated. It questioned the existing structure of education and introduced flexibility in curriculum. Prof Vasudha Kamat, Member of NEP Draft Committee, GoI, says “Curriculum reform is the vehicle through which the NEP vision reaches the learner. Along with curriculum, academic flexibility, faculty development (Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre – MMTTC), digital learning and internationalisation made the most meaningful progress.”