Should age decide who can enter a university? Why higher education needs a rethink

The traditional model of higher education has usually followed a predictable sequence: finish school, enter university at the age of 17 or 18, graduate and move into employment. However, the way people learn and build their careers has changed over the years. Many change jobs, return to education after years of work or acquire new qualifications at different stages of their lives. This raises an important question: should age play a decisive role in determining access to higher education?

"Learning cannot be confined to a certain age group," says Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman of Noida International University. Intellectual interests and the desire to learn do not disappear with age. Older students also bring professional and life experiences to classrooms, helping younger students understand subjects from practical perspectives.

India's education reforms have already recognised the need for greater flexibility in learning. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provides for multiple entry and exit options, flexible learning pathways and lifelong learning. The Academic Bank of Credits and the National Credit Framework are also intended to help learners accumulate, transfer and redeem academic credits during their educational journey.

"NEP 2020 is quite clear about multiple entry and exit points, flexible pathways and lifelong learning," Singh says.

However, reconsidering age requirements does not mean universities should compromise on academic standards. Institutions must continue to maintain the quality and credibility of their programmes. Certain professional courses may require specific academic qualifications, practical skills or competencies. The need is to examine whether an age restriction has a clear academic reason behind it.

Classrooms with students from different age groups can also offer wider learning experiences. Working professionals can bring industry knowledge into academic discussions, while older learners may have clearer goals and greater motivation to pursue a qualification. This can help connect classroom learning with practical experience.

Universities could consider entrance examinations, assessments of prior learning, academic qualifications and relevant competencies while deciding admissions, instead of relying only on age criteria. The University Grants Commission (UGC) also has provisions relating to the recognition of prior learning.

"Rethinking age barriers is not about reducing standards; it is about rethinking access," Singh says.

As lifelong learning becomes increasingly important in a changing economy, universities may need to create more opportunities for people to return to education at different stages of their lives. Institutions that make use of the knowledge and experiences of learners across age groups can respond better to the changing needs of students, industries and society.