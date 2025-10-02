Remembering Gandhi and Shastri — two leaders, one vision for India

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of two celebrated Indian leaders — Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Both leaders shared a commitment to India’s progress and embraced values such as simplicity and service, yet their roles were distinct; Gandhi as a transformative freedom fighter and philosopher, and Shastri as a pragmatic leader consolidating the nation in difficult times.

The nation remembers Gandhi for his contribution to the freedom struggle and for making India free from the clutches of colonial rule. The Mahatma was truly a transformational leader. His belief that “an eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind” was the foundation for non-violence as his only mantra.

“Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a man as this one ever in flesh and blood walked upon this Earth,” said Einstein of Gandhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, is remembered for his integrity, humility, and the iconic slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” He was a man of remarkable character, discipline, and empathy who deeply connected with the common man.

As a minister, he set a precedent by resigning as Railway Minister after a train accident, taking personal responsibility.

Shastri quietly introduced several reforms that were highly progressive for their time. As Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Police and Transport, he was the first to use water jets instead of lathi charges to disperse crowds and also appointed women as conductors in public transport, breaking societal barriers. He championed anti-corruption by setting up India’s first committee on the subject as Home Minister.

He led a life of simplicity. Even as Prime Minister, he did not own a car, and his family would not use an official vehicle for personal errands, preferring public transport. He served as an advocate for the marginalised and worked for the upliftment of backward classes.

Shastri was profoundly transformed by Vivekananda’s speeches during his student days, especially the call to self-reliance, action, and serving humanity. He portrayed Vivekananda as a visionary who stirred the dormant spirit of the nation and criticised the pursuit of wealth and power over collective welfare.

His leadership during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and food crisis displayed calm resolve, culminating in the unifying slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” which honoured both soldiers and farmers as pillars of the nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s legacy lies not just in milestones but in living by high moral standards, deep empathy, and quiet revolution, making him a deeply respected yet often understated figure in Indian history.

We salute both these phenomenal leaders — Gandhi and Shastri — on their birth anniversary today.