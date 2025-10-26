Redesigning Design Education: What should a progressive D-School Curriculum look like?

Curriculum is one of the most influential tools in shaping a student's learning. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs report states that by 2030, nearly 40% of workplace skills will have changed due to the advancement of AI, the need for sustainability, and the use of big data.

UNESCO, in a recent web article, highlighted that fostering lifelong learning and interdisciplinary approaches is important for preparing students for the complexity of the future. As the world stands at this juncture of rapid technological, environmental, and societal changes, revisiting higher education across disciplines is urgent.

In this shifting context, the role of design schools around the world will completely change by 2030. The curriculum of most design programmes today is focused on outdated theoretical concepts and cases, promoting mastery of tools and techniques such as typography and sketching.