Psychiatrists report growing cases of self-harm among adolescents

BENGALURU: In what can be called a dangerous trend, one that everybody must pay attention to, there is a steady rise in self-harm cases among adolescent children and young adults. Child and adolescent psychiatrists from Nimhans are expressing concern over the disturbing trend among children aged 12 to 18, and young adults up to 25 years.

Dr John Vijay Sagar Kommu, Head of Department, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Nimhans, said, “Self-harm among adolescents is the common case reported to mental health professionals. While we can’t point out the exact figures, there has been a steady raise in self-harm cases.