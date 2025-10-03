Primate researcher Jane Goodall's influence is spread far and wide, inspiring generations

In her 91 years, Jane Goodall transformed science and humanity's understanding of our closest living relatives on the planet — chimpanzees and other great apes.

Her patient fieldwork and tireless advocacy for conservation inspired generations of future researchers and activists, especially women and young people, around the world.

Her death on Wednesday set off a torrent of tributes for the famed primate researcher, with many people sharing stories of how Goodall and her work inspired their own careers.

The tributes also included pledges to honor Goodall’s memory by redoubling efforts to safeguard a planet that sorely needs it.