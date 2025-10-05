Planning to buy iPhone 17 or 17 Pro? Read out full review first

iPhone 17: The base, but the best

Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India for a starting price of Rs 82,900. Yes, it is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the iPhone 16, but it comes with double the storage — 256GB compared to last year’s 128GB on the base model.

One of the standout features during our usage was the new A19 chip, built on 3-nanometer technology.

This chip makes the iPhone 17 faster, more power-efficient, and capable of handling heavy tasks with ease.

Throughout our testing, the phone ran smoothly without any performance issues. The camera performance is another area where the iPhone 17 shines — more on that below.