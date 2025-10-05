Planning to buy iPhone 17 or 17 Pro? Read out full review first

Apple introduced four new iPhone models at its annual launch event in Cupertino on September 9. The company unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Notably, Apple replaced its traditional ‘Plus series’ with the new iPhone Air, which it calls its thinnest iPhone ever. We used the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro for more than ten days.
Here are our thoughts and recommendations.
iPhone 17: The base, but the best
Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India for a starting price of Rs 82,900. Yes, it is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the iPhone 16, but it comes with double the storage — 256GB compared to last year’s 128GB on the base model.
One of the standout features during our usage was the new A19 chip, built on 3-nanometer technology.
This chip makes the iPhone 17 faster, more power-efficient, and capable of handling heavy tasks with ease.
Throughout our testing, the phone ran smoothly without any performance issues. The camera performance is another area where the iPhone 17 shines — more on that below.
Design and display
Design-wise, there’s not much difference compared to the iPhone 16. It looks almost the same, but Apple has made small improvements, including the new Ceramic Shield 2, which is said to offer three times more scratch resistance.
Now, let’s talk about the display. Apple has finally added a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling, animations, and gameplay super smooth — something users have been requesting for a long time.
It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and a resolution of 1206 x 2622 pixels (~460 ppi). You’ll notice lifelike colours and crisp detail when watching videos or gaming. The screen also offers a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio, meaning it feels immersive but still compact and comfortable to hold.
Performance
The iPhone 17 runs on iOS 26 and is powered by the A19 chip, which delivers excellent speed, graphics performance, and battery efficiency. It easily handles gaming, video editing, and multitasking. With iOS 26, you also get better privacy controls, new AI tools, smoother animations, and regular updates to keep the device secure and up to date.
Battery and camera performance
Apple continues to focus heavily on the camera, and this year is no exception. The ultrawide lens has been upgraded to 48 MP, bringing it in line with the main camera.
The main camera is 48 MP, f/1.6, capable of capturing bright and clear photos, even in low light. The ultrawide lens is also 48 MP, f/2.2, with a 120° field of view, ideal for landscapes, group photos, and creative angles.
For video, the iPhone 17 delivers 4K recording at up to 60 fps and slow-motion at 1080p up to 240 fps.
The front camera is 18 MP, and while it performs well in good lighting, low-light selfies are still a bit underwhelming.
In terms of battery, the device offers a good mix of longevity and fast charging. Apple claims the device can reach 50% charge in just 20 minutes, but we feel there’s still room for improvement in fast charging speed.
Our take
The iPhone 17 is a well-rounded upgrade and a great entry point for new users joining the Apple ecosystem.
For those using older iPhones, especially models before the iPhone 16, this is a solid upgrade with major improvements in display, performance, and camera quality.
The dual 48 MP cameras deliver excellent photos and videos, the A19 chip brings pro-level speed, and the 120Hz display enhances the overall user experience.
While it lacks some features found in the Pro models, like optical zoom, the iPhone 17 still delivers impressive value for a base model.
It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely the best non-Pro iPhone Apple has released yet.
iPhone 17 Pro: The New Max?
Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 in India — around Rs 15,000 more than the iPhone 16 Pro. Now the big question: is the price increase worth it for the new features added to the iPhone 17 Pro? Let’s dive in.
Design and display
This year, Apple made a few noticeable changes. First, the new orange colour got a lot of attention — and it looks fresh in person. However, unlike the iPhone 16 Pro’s titanium body, the iPhone 17 Pro is made of aluminium, which some people say is more prone to scratches.
Personally, I haven’t noticed any issues so far.
One major design shift is the new camera bar on the back — replacing the usual triangle layout. Some users aren’t fans of this change, but as someone who used the 16 Pro, I like the fresh look.
The phone is protected on both sides with Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple claims is more drop-resistant.
The display is a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.
It now reaches up to 3000 nits brightness, making it easy to see even in direct sunlight. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so videos look vibrant and sharp.
Performance and specs
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the A19 Pro chip, a step up from last year’s A18 Pro.
It's built on 3nm technology, meaning it's faster and more power-efficient. It has a hexa-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, so everything from gaming to video editing runs smoothly.
In over 10 days of use, we didn’t experience any lag, even with heavy multitasking. You get 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB — more than enough for most users.
It runs on iOS 26, which brings better privacy, smarter AI features, and cleaner animations. Apple has also added a new vapor chamber cooling system to help keep the phone from heating up.
Camera and battery
The iPhone 17 Pro has three 48 MP cameras on the back and an 18 MP front camera. The main camera delivers sharp, bright photos, even in low light.
The ultra-wide lens is great for group shots and landscapes. For video, you can shoot in 4K at up to 120fps, use Dolby Vision, ProRes, RAW, Apple Log, and even create 3D spatial videos with surround sound.
The selfie camera is also excellent, capturing wide-angle shots, with support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and 3D audio — great for vloggers, FaceTime, or social media content.
Battery life has also improved. In my daily use, it easily lasts a full day on one charge, and it charges faster than the iPhone 16 Pro — noticeable if you are upgrading from that model.
Our take
Apple made real improvements this year: a faster chip, brighter screen, improved camera system, and fresh design.
If you are using an older iPhone — especially a base or Plus model — the iPhone 17 Pro is a strong upgrade.
However, if you already own an iPhone 16 Pro, it might be worth waiting another year unless you are really into the new design or that standout orange colour.
In short: for new Pro users — go for it. For last year’s Pro users — consider your priorities.