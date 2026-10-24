Why October 24, 2026 Is a Special Date in Mathematics — And Won't Repeat for Nearly 80 Years

There is something unusual about today's date, October 24, 2026. Beyond being another Saturday on the calendar, it has a mathematical connection that students may recognise from their school textbooks.

October 24 is being observed as Pythagorean Theorem Day, a rare occasion when the numbers representing the month, day and year satisfy one of geometry's most familiar principles.

The date, written as 10/24/26, produces the numbers 10, 24 and 26. These three numbers can represent the sides of a right-angled triangle.

What makes the date particularly interesting is that the next such occurrence, under the same date convention, will be on March 4, 2105 — nearly 79 years from now.