Beyond the Runway: How to build a career in Fashion through NIFT

For many young students, an interest in fashion begins with an eye for colours, fabrics or the clothes they see around them. Some enjoy sketching designs, while others are curious about how garments are made. What may begin as a creative interest can eventually develop into a career involving design, technology, production or management.

Fashion education, however, is not confined to creating clothes or following trends. It involves understanding materials, studying consumer needs, developing products and learning how ideas move from the drawing board to production.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), established in 1986, offers courses across these disciplines. With the registration process for the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 now underway, students considering fashion as a career have an opportunity to examine the different academic paths available to them.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.