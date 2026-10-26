Beyond the Runway: How to build a career in Fashion through NIFT

For many young students, an interest in fashion begins with an eye for colours, fabrics or the clothes they see around them. Some enjoy sketching designs, while others are curious about how garments are made. What may begin as a creative interest can eventually develop into a career involving design, technology, production or management.
Fashion education, however, is not confined to creating clothes or following trends. It involves understanding materials, studying consumer needs, developing products and learning how ideas move from the drawing board to production.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), established in 1986, offers courses across these disciplines. With the registration process for the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 now underway, students considering fashion as a career have an opportunity to examine the different academic paths available to them.
Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
For students completing Class 12, the institute offers two principal undergraduate routes: Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech). Although both belong to the broader field of fashion education, their academic focus differs considerably.
The four-year BDes programme covers specialisations such as fashion design, textile design, accessory design, knitwear design and fashion communication, among others. BFTech, on the other hand, focuses on apparel production, bringing together technical knowledge and an understanding of manufacturing processes.
These differences are worth considering before choosing a programme. A student interested in developing designs and exploring materials may prefer a design specialisation, while someone drawn to production and technology may find BFTech more suitable.
The eligibility requirements reflect this distinction. Students who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board can apply for BDes, subject to the prescribed conditions. For BFTech, mathematics is required under the Class 12 eligibility route. Alternative diploma qualifications are also recognised under specified conditions.
The selection process is equally course-specific. BDes applicants must take the General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT), followed by a Situation Test for shortlisted candidates. BFTech applicants are assessed through GAT.
While GAT is computer-based, CAT is conducted in pen-and-paper mode.
NIFT also offers postgraduate programmes in design, fashion management and fashion technology, with separate selection requirements.
For aspiring students, the entrance examination is only the beginning. Choosing the right programme requires an understanding of personal interests, academic strengths and the nature of the work involved.
A career in fashion may begin with creativity, but building one calls for much more than an interest in what appears on the runway.
Online registration began: October 16, 2026
Last date without late fee: November 16, 2026
Last date with late fee: November 21, 2026
Application correction window: November 22–25, 2026
Advance exam-city intimation: December 21, 2026
Admit card release: January 4, 2027
Entrance examination: January 10, 2027
Stage 1 results: February/March 2027
Situation Test and interviews: March/April 2027
Final results: First week of May 2027
Seat allocation: May/June 2027
Candidates can visit the official NIFTEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ for registration and examination updates.