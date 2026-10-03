NEET UG CBT: What will actually change for students if the exam moves online?

For generations of NEET aspirants, the medical entrance examination has meant a question paper, an OMR sheet and a black or blue pen. That could change if NEET UG moves to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

The Ministry of Education is currently working on a national examination-grade CBT infrastructure strategy that could facilitate the transition of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper to online mode. However, the final transition plan is still under consideration, and students should not treat every reported detail about NEET UG 2027 as officially confirmed yet.

So, what would actually change for a student sitting for NEET on a computer?

Quite a few things — but perhaps not as many as students may initially think.