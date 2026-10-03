NEET UG CBT: What will actually change for students if the exam moves online?

For generations of NEET aspirants, the medical entrance examination has meant a question paper, an OMR sheet and a black or blue pen. That could change if NEET UG moves to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).
The Ministry of Education is currently working on a national examination-grade CBT infrastructure strategy that could facilitate the transition of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper to online mode. However, the final transition plan is still under consideration, and students should not treat every reported detail about NEET UG 2027 as officially confirmed yet.
So, what would actually change for a student sitting for NEET on a computer?
Quite a few things — but perhaps not as many as students may initially think.
The most obvious change would be the end of the physical OMR answer sheet.
Instead of filling a bubble corresponding to an answer, candidates would select their response on a computer screen. The candidate would therefore need to become comfortable with reading questions and options on a screen and recording answers digitally.
The exact interface, question-navigation system and other operational details would depend on the final NTA guidelines.
On paper, students can move between questions by physically turning pages. In a CBT environment, candidates typically navigate questions using the computer interface.
This could make screen-based time management an important part of preparation.
Students may need to practise:
moving between questions;
reviewing unanswered questions;
changing an answer;
using any available “mark for review” feature; and
keeping track of time while reading from a screen.
However, candidates should wait for the official NEET information bulletin before assuming which specific interface features will be available.
For students who have spent years solving NEET papers on paper, the transition could initially feel unfamiliar.
That makes computer-based mock tests particularly useful.
A student who knows the Biology syllabus thoroughly can still lose time if they are uncomfortable reading long questions on a screen or navigating between questions. Regular CBT practice can make the interface less distracting by the time the actual examination arrives.
The objective would not be to change how students study Biology, Physics or Chemistry, but to make the method of answering familiar.
A change in examination mode does not automatically mean a change in the syllabus.
Similarly, students should not assume that the number of questions, duration, marking scheme or question pattern will remain the same or automatically change simply because NEET becomes computer-based.
Those details will have to come from the official NTA notification and information bulletin.
The current NTA website continues to list NEET UG 2026 as the applicable examination cycle, and the 2026 examination was conducted under the existing framework.
This is one of the biggest differences between a paper examination and a large-scale CBT.
The Centre's proposed infrastructure strategy is specifically looking at examination-grade facilities and standardisation across locations. Officials have also indicated that the possible transition involves examining infrastructure prerequisites and the availability of suitable centres.
That means a successful CBT system cannot depend simply on having computers in a room.
It needs:
reliable computer systems;
adequate power backup;
secure examination networks;
trained technical personnel;
standardised testing facilities;
candidate authentication and monitoring systems; and
contingency arrangements for technical disruptions.
The government is also examining the geographical availability of test centres, including challenges involving rural and low-connectivity districts.
For a national examination like NEET, moving online is not only a technology decision.
The Centre is considering the equity implications of the transition for rural candidates, women and students in low-connectivity districts, according to the latest PTI report.
The availability of a suitable CBT centre within a reasonable travelling distance could therefore become an important part of the transition.
Earlier this month, NTA also sought information through AICTE on IT infrastructure and available space in government institutions as part of efforts to identify potential examination infrastructure.
The possible shift does not mean students need to abandon traditional paper-based preparation.
Books, NCERT reading, handwritten notes, previous-year questions and solving problems on paper can remain valuable.
But alongside them, aspirants may eventually need to add regular CBT practice.
A sensible approach would be to practise both:
Concept preparation: NCERT + notes + questions + revision
Exam-interface preparation: CBT mocks + timed practice + screen reading + navigation
The second component could become more important if NTA officially confirms the transition.
Perhaps the most important point for students is this: the computer is only the medium of examination.
A candidate still needs strong conceptual understanding, speed, accuracy and careful revision.
NTA already conducts several major examinations in CBT mode, including JEE Main, CUET UG, CUET PG, UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET. The proposed national infrastructure strategy is intended to expand the country's capacity for computer-based examinations.
For NEET aspirants, therefore, the immediate priority should remain preparation for the examination itself while gradually becoming comfortable with computer-based testing.
The Bigger Change
If NEET UG eventually moves online, the biggest adjustment may not be the content students study, but how they interact with the examination.
The transition will require preparation not only from candidates but also from the examination system — from test-centre infrastructure and technical support to accessibility and geographical reach.
For now, students should distinguish between what has been officially notified and what is being reported as part of the proposed transition. The final rules for any future CBT-based NEET will have to come through NTA's official notification and information bulletin.