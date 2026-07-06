Navigating NEET Counselling Confusion: The real battle for a medical seat

Taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) and getting a qualifying score is no guarantee of a seat at medical college. In fact, the real challenge begins with the counseling process, a phase that is less talked about but equally crucial because a single mistake in NEET UG counselling will leave MBBS dream at bay. For all the lakhs of NEET qualified students and their families, the weeks that follow the exam results are important starting from understanding reservation policy to All India Quota (AIQ) vs state quota seats. The decisions students make at this stage can make all the difference in where they end up studying and also set a certain path in the medical career that lies ahead. In spite of its importance, the NEET UG counselling process remains totally baffling. From quotas to choice filling, understanding how the counselling works can make a great difference in improving admission outcomes.

All India Quota (15%) vs State Quota (85%)

The role of National Testing Agency (NTA) is limited to NEET UG’s registration process, conduct of exam, declaration of result, and providing All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under DHGS has been entrusted with the responsibility to hold on-line counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats in participating government medical or dental colleges. And, 100 per cent seats in deemed universities, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC medical colleges, and BSc Nursing (only Central Institutes).

Admissions to seats other than the 15 per cent All India Quota in state medical colleges, universities, institutions, and private medical colleges are conducted by the respective state/union territory counselling authorities.

Reservation Policy for 15% All India Quota

· SC: 15 per cent

· ST: 7.5 per cent

· OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 27 per cent

· EWS: 10 per cent

· PwD: 5 per cent

Inside the Counselling Process

The AIQ online counseling process consists of four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible and qualified candidates must register on the MCC website to participate in the seat allotment counseling process. As part of this registration, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit. After registering, candidates must submit their choices—selecting medical/dental colleges and courses in their order of preference—and lock them. The seat allotment process is based on NEET rank and category. If a seat is not allotted, candidates can participate directly in the next round without fresh registration. The admission process cannot be completed without appearing in person with original documents at the medical/dental colleges.

Mistakes That Cost MBBS Seat

The most common mistake candidate do is treating the preference list casually. Panic and overconfidence both lead to poor choices, and so does relying on last year's cut-offs without looking at how the seats have actually moved. It is suggested to go through options carefully before filling the choices.

“The most common mistake students make during counselling is chasing colleges based on social media hype rather than fit. A smart list balances ambition with realism and always keeps safer backups. Strategy, not trends, wins seats,” says Pillamudi Ramakrishna, CEO of SISYA class.

Vinod Kumawat, President of ALLEN Career Institute, said, “Students should list only the colleges they would genuinely be willing to join, ideally ones with a strong All India ranking, instead of padding it with names they will never accept. Before locking any choice, it pays to check that particular college's fees, its attached hospital, the bond terms, and the refund policy.”

The Growing Interest in AYUSH through NEET score

The journey of medical education does not end in disappointment for candidates who missed out on MBBS/BDS seats during in counseling. NEET-qualified candidates can turn towards Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses. The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of NCISM conducts online counseling for allotment of 15% All India Quota seats in undergraduate courses –

· Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

· Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

· Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

· Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

· Bachelor of Pharmacy (Ayurveda) - BPharm (Ay)-ITRA