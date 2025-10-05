Natural vs Conventional: Study finds new social structure in farming practices

Natural farming is class and caste specific, with no substantial benefits in terms of monetary gain or dietary diversity compared to conventional farming. Practitioners of natural farming tend to be more educated, from upper caste and older in age-group than conventional farmers.

A recent study conducted in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand has brought out startling facts of social structure about natural farming which may interest policymakers and practitioners. However, the separation line between the two practices is more blurred than clear: