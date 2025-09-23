Meet 15-year-old archer Gatha, who made waves at the Archery Worlds

In a tournament, Gatha caught the eye of Harish Randive, secretary of the Solapur District Archery Association. Randive, according to her father, recommended her to senior archery coach from Pune, Ranjeet Chamle. However, her rise in the sport meant that her mother had to give up her practice, which included a larger facility in Indapur, 22 kilometres from Tembhurni, to take care of her. "In the beginning, she used to travel once or twice a week and then we were getting closer to all these tournaments so her mother had to shift to Pune. Before that, she travelled almost four to five times a week to Pune," Khadake said. A round trip from Tembhurni to Pune comes at a distance of around 320 kilometres. "The journey lasts almost six hours of travel and then eight hours of play (training)," she said. It also meant that Gatha's young twin sisters — Dnyananda and Piyusha — did not have their mother around.