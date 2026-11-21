What is Kudumbashree?

Kudumbashree is the poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of the Kerala government. The word 'Kudumbashree' means 'prosperity of the family' in Malayalam. It was launched on May 17, 1998, with the aim of improving the lives of women through community participation, savings, livelihood opportunities and collective action.

Instead of working with women individually, the mission brings them together in neighbourhood groups. These groups help members save money, access small loans, take up income-generating activities and raise issues affecting their communities.

The network operates across both rural and urban areas of Kerala. In 2011, the Union Ministry of Rural Development recognised Kudumbashree as Kerala's State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

How does the Kudumbashree network work?

The organisation follows a three-tier structure that connects women at the neighbourhood level with local government institutions.

The first level is the Neighbourhood Group (NHG), which brings together women from the same locality. Members meet, save money and discuss their financial and community needs.

Several NHGs come together to form an Area Development Society (ADS) at the ward level. It coordinates their activities and helps take up common issues.

At the local government level, the Community Development Society (CDS) acts as the main coordinating body. It connects the groups with local self-government institutions and helps implement development activities.

This structure allows women to work together, take decisions and participate in local development instead of depending only on individual efforts.