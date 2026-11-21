From helping women start small businesses to giving them a role in local governance, Kudumbashree has become a familiar name across Kerala. Started as a poverty eradication programme, the network has grown into a state-wide movement that helps women become financially independent and take part in community development.
Now, the organisation is extending its work to college campuses through a new initiative called 'Kudumbashree @ Campus'. The project aims to help female students earn an income, gain work experience and develop entrepreneurial skills while continuing their education.
But what exactly is Kudumbashree, and how does it work?
What is Kudumbashree?
Kudumbashree is the poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of the Kerala government. The word 'Kudumbashree' means 'prosperity of the family' in Malayalam. It was launched on May 17, 1998, with the aim of improving the lives of women through community participation, savings, livelihood opportunities and collective action.
Instead of working with women individually, the mission brings them together in neighbourhood groups. These groups help members save money, access small loans, take up income-generating activities and raise issues affecting their communities.
The network operates across both rural and urban areas of Kerala. In 2011, the Union Ministry of Rural Development recognised Kudumbashree as Kerala's State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.
How does the Kudumbashree network work?
The organisation follows a three-tier structure that connects women at the neighbourhood level with local government institutions.
The first level is the Neighbourhood Group (NHG), which brings together women from the same locality. Members meet, save money and discuss their financial and community needs.
Several NHGs come together to form an Area Development Society (ADS) at the ward level. It coordinates their activities and helps take up common issues.
At the local government level, the Community Development Society (CDS) acts as the main coordinating body. It connects the groups with local self-government institutions and helps implement development activities.
This structure allows women to work together, take decisions and participate in local development instead of depending only on individual efforts.
How does Kudumbashree help women earn a living?
Savings and small loans are among the main activities of the neighbourhood groups. Over the years, the network has also supported women in setting up small businesses and taking up different kinds of work.
These include food and catering units, community hotels, farming groups, clothing and production units, construction services and other local businesses. Cafe Kudumbashree and Janakeeya Hotels are among the livelihood initiatives associated with the network.
The Kerala government's Local Self-Government Department says more than one lakh micro-enterprise groups function under the Kudumbashree network. The mission also supports women entrepreneurs in marketing their products through digital platforms.
Kudumbashree's role is not limited to business activities. It also works in areas such as health, nutrition, agriculture and social development. Its network has helped women take part in local governance as well. According to Kerala's Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji, more than 7,000 women associated with the organisation have become elected representatives in local self-government institutions.
What is Kudumbashree @ Campus?
With the new 'Kudumbashree @ Campus' project, the organisation is seeking to take its entrepreneurship model to female college students.
The idea is to help students explore work and business opportunities before they complete their education, rather than waiting until graduation to look for employment.
Entrepreneurship clubs will be formed in colleges to help students develop their ideas and turn them into business ventures. The programme will offer support through internships, mentorship, business planning, digital marketing and financial literacy.
Students will be encouraged to explore opportunities in areas such as filmmaking, content writing, designing, editing, software development, app development, tourism, fashion, agriculture, handicrafts and beauty services.
Special Kudumbashree groups comprising female students will be formed in participating colleges. The organisation plans to support them through different stages, from developing business ideas and providing training to helping with financial assistance and marketing.
The initiative will cover students from arts and science colleges as well as professional institutions.
At the state-level launch in Kozhikode, Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji said the project was designed to bring together the technical skills and creativity of young people. More than 200 female students from 27 colleges affiliated with the University of Calicut attended the event.
Through this initiative, Kudumbashree is seeking to take its experience in women's entrepreneurship beyond neighbourhood groups and into college campuses, giving young women an opportunity to explore work and business while they are still students.
With inputs of PTI