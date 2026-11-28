Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education that brings together people from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, also known as Kashi, to explore their shared history, culture, language and traditions.
The programme began in 2022 with the aim of highlighting the long-standing links between the two regions. Kashi and Tamil Nadu have been connected through centuries of travel, learning, literature and religious traditions. The initiative gives students, teachers, scholars, artisans and other groups an opportunity to understand these connections through visits, discussions and cultural activities.
It also aims to promote the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — one India, a strong India — by helping people learn about cultures beyond their own.
What is special about the fifth edition?
The fifth edition, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, will be held from November 28 to December 12, 2026, in Varanasi. Its theme is “Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen”, which means “Let us learn the Thirukkural”.
Written by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the Thirukkural contains 1,330 couplets on subjects such as virtue, wealth, love, good conduct and governance. The focus this year is to introduce its teachings to students across the country.
Around 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. The edition will also involve 1,000 higher education institutions through a nationwide student engagement programme.
Why should students know about it?
Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not only about cultural exchange. It gives students a chance to understand India's different languages, histories and knowledge traditions.
This year's activities will encourage students to read and discuss the Thirukkural, explore its ideas and understand how its lessons remain relevant today. Students from different academic backgrounds can take part in campus-based learning, research and discussions.
For students, the larger message is simple: understanding another region's culture helps build respect for diversity and a stronger sense of shared identity.