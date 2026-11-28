Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education that brings together people from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, also known as Kashi, to explore their shared history, culture, language and traditions.

The programme began in 2022 with the aim of highlighting the long-standing links between the two regions. Kashi and Tamil Nadu have been connected through centuries of travel, learning, literature and religious traditions. The initiative gives students, teachers, scholars, artisans and other groups an opportunity to understand these connections through visits, discussions and cultural activities.

It also aims to promote the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — one India, a strong India — by helping people learn about cultures beyond their own.