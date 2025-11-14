It's Children’s Day Today; Here is a story behind "Mary Had a Little Lamb"

Rejected by its mother and too weak to stand, the tiny creature was close to death.



Though her father doubted it could be saved, Mary insisted on trying.

She carried the freezing lamb inside, wrapped it in warm cloth, and nursed it by the fireplace through the night.



By morning, the lamb stood on its feet.

With Mary’s constant care over the next few days, it recovered fully and formed an unbreakable bond with the little girl who had saved its life.



Soon, the lamb began following Mary everywhere. And one day, coaxed by her mischievous brother, she took it to school.

Hidden in a basket beneath her desk, the lamb stayed quiet — until Mary was called to recite her lesson.



Hearing her voice, it leapt out, bleating loudly and trotting after her to the front of the classroom.

Laughter erupted, even from the usually stern teacher.



Among the amused onlookers was a young visitor, John Roulstone. Touched by the scene, he returned the next day with a slip of paper containing three stanzas of verse the earliest version of what would become "Mary Had a Little Lamb."



