International Stress Awareness Day 2026: Why exam pressure and academic stress need attention

International Stress Awareness Day is observed today, November 4, 2026, drawing attention to the impact of stress on physical and mental health. For students, the occasion provides an opportunity to discuss an issue that often accompanies academic life: examination pressure.
From school board examinations and competitive entrance tests to university assessments and recruitment examinations, students face several academic demands. While some stress can encourage preparation and focus, prolonged or overwhelming stress can interfere with learning, sleep and everyday activities.
The day is observed annually on the first Wednesday of November to encourage conversations about stress and the importance of managing it.
Academic stress can arise from several factors, including expectations of high marks, competition for limited seats, demanding study schedules and concerns about future employment.
For students preparing for examinations such as JEE, NEET, CUET and other competitive tests, the pressure may extend beyond academic performance. Financial commitments, coaching schedules and expectations from family members can also influence their experience.
College students may face additional concerns involving assignments, attendance requirements, internships, placements and uncertainty about career opportunities.
Importantly, academic stress is not limited to students who struggle with their studies. Even high-performing students may experience anxiety about maintaining their results or meeting expectations.
Stress can affect concentration, memory, decision-making and motivation.
Students experiencing prolonged stress may find it difficult to retain information, complete assignments or maintain regular study routines.
Physical symptoms may include headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances and changes in appetite. Some students may also experience irritability, withdrawal from social activities or persistent worry about their performance.
However, experiencing stress before an examination does not necessarily indicate a mental health disorder. The concern arises when stress becomes persistent, overwhelming or begins interfering with everyday functioning.
Unnecessary mental stress during examinations can negatively affect students’ preparation and performance. Students should understand that examinations are only one part of life and approach them as challenges to overcome rather than sources of stress. Developing a positive mindset towards examinations can help students remain focused and prepare with greater confidence,” said Dr Ramesh Bavishetty, a psychologist based in Vijayawada.
Managing academic stress does not require students to abandon their academic goals. Instead, practical changes to preparation routines can help reduce unnecessary pressure.
Prepare a realistic timetable: Divide the syllabus into manageable portions and include time for revision.
Take regular breaks: Long study sessions without adequate rest may affect concentration.
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Adequate sleep supports attention, memory and learning.
Include physical activity: Walking, stretching or other forms of exercise can help manage stress.
Avoid constant comparisons: Different students have different learning speeds and circumstances.
Seek support when necessary: Speaking with teachers, parents, friends or qualified counsellors can help students address academic concerns.
Students should also avoid treating a single examination result as the sole measure of their abilities or future opportunities.
Although students can adopt individual coping strategies, academic stress should not be viewed only as their responsibility.
Educational institutions can help by providing accessible counselling services, communicating examination schedules clearly and creating opportunities for students to discuss academic difficulties.
Teachers can also identify students who appear overwhelmed and guide them towards appropriate support.
Parents, meanwhile, can encourage consistent preparation without making academic performance the only basis for appreciation or recognition.
International Stress Awareness Day provides an opportunity to recognise that academic achievement and student wellbeing should not be treated as competing priorities.
Examinations remain an important part of education, but preparation should not come at the expense of sleep, physical health or emotional wellbeing.
For students experiencing persistent distress, seeking professional support is an appropriate step.
The message of International Stress Awareness Day 2026 is particularly relevant to educational institutions: supporting students through academic challenges is as important as preparing them to perform well in examinations.