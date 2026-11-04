International Stress Awareness Day 2026: Why exam pressure and academic stress need attention

International Stress Awareness Day is observed today, November 4, 2026, drawing attention to the impact of stress on physical and mental health. For students, the occasion provides an opportunity to discuss an issue that often accompanies academic life: examination pressure.

From school board examinations and competitive entrance tests to university assessments and recruitment examinations, students face several academic demands. While some stress can encourage preparation and focus, prolonged or overwhelming stress can interfere with learning, sleep and everyday activities.

The day is observed annually on the first Wednesday of November to encourage conversations about stress and the importance of managing it.