Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Can you answer these 10 tricky questions?

Independence Day 2026: August 15 is not only a national holiday but also a day of flag hoisting at schools. This day marks the end of British colonial rule and the beginning of an independent nation.

But how well do school students actually know the history behind Independence Day? Beyond familiar names and dates, India’s journey to independence involved the freedom struggle, the Quit India Movement, Partition, the Indian Independence Act, the making of the Constitution and several complex political developments.

To help school students test their understanding, we have compiled 15 challenging Independence Day questions with answers and explanations. These questions go beyond simple fact-based quizzes and encourage students to understand why important events happened and how they shaped modern India.

From why India became independent in 1947 to the significance of January 26, the role of the Constituent Assembly, Partition and the 24 spokes of the Ashoka Chakra, this Independence Day quiz is designed to make history more interesting — and a little more challenging.