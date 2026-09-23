How hard is it to get BTech admission at IIT Bombay? JEE Advanced 2026 ranks show the competition

For students who appear for JEE Advanced, getting a seat at IIT Bombay is often seen as the next big hurdle after securing a rank. But there is no single rank that defines admission to the institute. The answer changes considerably depending on the programme, category and counselling round.
The JoSAA 2026 Round 5 opening and closing ranks offer a useful picture of how competitive different undergraduate programmes at IIT Bombay were during this year's seat allocation process.
For the Open, gender-neutral category, the Round 5 closing rank for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) was 67. At the other end of the range, the closing rank for Chemistry was 7,838.
That difference — from 67 to 7,838 — illustrates why an IIT Bombay admission discussion needs to go beyond the institute's name and look at the individual programme.
The Round 5 data for Open, gender-neutral seats shows the following closing ranks:
The figures demonstrate the range within the same institute. While CSE closed within the first 100 ranks, several other programmes extended into the thousands.
CSE provides perhaps the clearest illustration of the competition at IIT Bombay.
In Round 5, the programme had an opening rank of 1 and a closing rank of 67 for Open, gender-neutral seats. In Round 1, the closing rank was 65. The relatively narrow movement between the two rounds shows how tightly the allocation was concentrated at the top of the rank list.
Electrical Engineering also remained within a comparatively narrow range, with its Open, gender-neutral closing rank moving from 400 in Round 1 to 411 in Round 5.
But the pattern was different for several other programmes. Civil Engineering moved from a Round 1 closing rank of 4,376 to 4,417, while Chemistry moved from 7,099 to 7,838.
This is where IIT Bombay's 2026 counselling data becomes particularly relevant for aspirants.
A student with a particular JEE Advanced rank cannot simply ask whether that rank is "enough for IIT Bombay". The more useful question is which IIT Bombay programmes were available around that rank in the relevant counselling round and category.
For example, the Round 5 Open, gender-neutral closing rank for Aerospace Engineering was 2,638, whereas CSE closed at 67. The difference does not represent a difference in the quality of the institute; it reflects the separate demand and seat-allocation patterns for individual programmes.
Similarly, candidates should not compare an Open-seat closing rank directly with a category-specific closing rank without considering the category under which the seat was allocated.
The 2026 JoSAA data provides a more nuanced answer than simply calling IIT Bombay "difficult" or "easy" to enter.
For some programmes, admission remained concentrated among candidates with very high JEE Advanced ranks. Other programmes had substantially higher closing ranks. The level of competition therefore depends on the programme a candidate is targeting, rather than IIT Bombay as a single cutoff entity.
For aspirants, the practical takeaway is to compare their JEE Advanced rank with programme-specific, category-specific and round-specific JoSAA data, rather than relying on one overall IIT Bombay cutoff.