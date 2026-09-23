How hard is it to get BTech admission at IIT Bombay? JEE Advanced 2026 ranks show the competition

For students who appear for JEE Advanced, getting a seat at IIT Bombay is often seen as the next big hurdle after securing a rank. But there is no single rank that defines admission to the institute. The answer changes considerably depending on the programme, category and counselling round.

The JoSAA 2026 Round 5 opening and closing ranks offer a useful picture of how competitive different undergraduate programmes at IIT Bombay were during this year's seat allocation process.

For the Open, gender-neutral category, the Round 5 closing rank for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) was 67. At the other end of the range, the closing rank for Chemistry was 7,838.

That difference — from 67 to 7,838 — illustrates why an IIT Bombay admission discussion needs to go beyond the institute's name and look at the individual programme.