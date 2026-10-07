From Classroom to Cybercrime Scene: What does a Digital Forensics career look like?

A deleted message, an altered photograph, a suspicious login or a laptop seized during an investigation may appear to have little in common. For a digital forensics professional, however, each can contain evidence — and the challenge is not simply finding it, but recovering, analysing and preserving it without compromising its integrity.

As classrooms, workplaces, banking and communication increasingly move online, crimes and disputes are leaving behind digital trails. This has created a specialised career at the intersection of technology, investigation and law: digital forensics.

Unlike the popular image of cybersecurity professionals spending their day trying to “hack” systems, digital forensic investigators often arrive after something has already happened. Their job is to reconstruct the digital story.